William Barker
William Barker


1929 - 2020
William Barker Obituary
Barker, William
William A. Barker, age 90, of Lebanon, Ohio. Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis (Lutz). Survived by sons, Michael and wife, Dottie, Richard and wife, Linda; and daughter, Mary Ann Mead and husband, Donald; grandchildren, Jason, Cecelia, Erin and Tony; and great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Tyler, Arron, Carson, Joshua, Benjamin and Ethan. A veteran of the US Air Force and a long career in the aviation industry. A memorial service is pending the resolution of the current covid-19 pandemic and will be announced to family and friends. Donations to are recommended in lieu of flowers. Mueller Funeral Home caring for the Barker Family. MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
