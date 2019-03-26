|
|
Barnes, William
1949 - 2019
William Leslie "Butch" Barnes Jr, 69, died in Miami, Fla on March 20. Born in Dover, Oh on July 10, 1949 to William Leslie Barnes Sr and Ottavia Angeline Rizzonelli. Graduated from Central High School, 1967. Attended Columbus College of Art and Design and the University of Notre Dame, graduating with a MFA. Retired from Robin Enterprises in 2008 and moved to Marathon, Fla. His radiant smile was contagious and impacted so many people. Survived by daughter, Leslie White (Josh); granddaughter, Alice White; mother of Leslie, Donna Barnes; brother, Mark Barnes (Rita); nephew, Lance Barnes (Katie) and children; nephew, Casey Lewellen (Natalie) and daughters; sisters, Bobbie Perry and Leslie Barnes; special cousin, Jack Dauer (Delma); 4 nephews; and long-time friends, Bob James and Evangelia Philippidis. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Randy Barnes. A celebration of life will be held on April 14 from 2-6 at the American Legion Post 532, located at 1571 Demorest Road, Columbus. We will gather to eat, drink, and laugh as we share our favorite memories. In lieu of flowers, please bring your favorite memory- whether it's a story or a photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019