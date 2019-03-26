Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
American Legion Post 532
1571 Demorest Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for William Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Barnes


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Barnes Obituary
Barnes, William
1949 - 2019
William Leslie "Butch" Barnes Jr, 69, died in Miami, Fla on March 20. Born in Dover, Oh on July 10, 1949 to William Leslie Barnes Sr and Ottavia Angeline Rizzonelli. Graduated from Central High School, 1967. Attended Columbus College of Art and Design and the University of Notre Dame, graduating with a MFA. Retired from Robin Enterprises in 2008 and moved to Marathon, Fla. His radiant smile was contagious and impacted so many people. Survived by daughter, Leslie White (Josh); granddaughter, Alice White; mother of Leslie, Donna Barnes; brother, Mark Barnes (Rita); nephew, Lance Barnes (Katie) and children; nephew, Casey Lewellen (Natalie) and daughters; sisters, Bobbie Perry and Leslie Barnes; special cousin, Jack Dauer (Delma); 4 nephews; and long-time friends, Bob James and Evangelia Philippidis. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Randy Barnes. A celebration of life will be held on April 14 from 2-6 at the American Legion Post 532, located at 1571 Demorest Road, Columbus. We will gather to eat, drink, and laugh as we share our favorite memories. In lieu of flowers, please bring your favorite memory- whether it's a story or a photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.