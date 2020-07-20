Barrett, William
1929 - 2020
William G. Barrett, age 90, of Pickerington, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Echo Manor Care Center. Born December 20, 1929 in Whitehall to the late William F. and Mary Jane (Merle) Barrett, he was a graduate of Bexley High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, receiving a Purple Heart, and Bronze and Silver Stars. He was retired from his milk hauling business, William G. Barrett & Son, and was also retired from Pickerington Schools. He was a member of Reynoldsburg VFW. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rosie Barrett; children, Diane (Don) Bennett, Utica, KY, William Barrett, Pickerington, Brenda (Eric) Nickolas, Pataskala; grandchildren, Micheal (Patti) Bennett, Jason Bennett, Brandie Bennett, Bill (Amanda) Barrett, Jacob Barrett, Seth (Allie) Nickolas, Darcie Nickolas, Kevin (Kelsie) Nickolas; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Austin, Alaynia, Taylor, and Steven; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother Robert Barrett and sister Wilma Jean Fletcher. Friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8pm Wednesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will be held 10:30am Thursday. Masks are required in the funeral home and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Wounded Warrior Project
in Bill's memory.