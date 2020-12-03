1/
William Bassett
1925 - 2020
William H. Bassett, passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2020 after a life well lived, surrounded by family. Bill was born September 24, 1925, in Spencerville, Ohio. He attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in architecture. He is survived by a son, Gary (Kristin) Bassett; and four daughters, Sandy (Bob) Tullett, Joanie (Walt) Betley, Annette (Mike) Poole, and Jenni (John) Moore; 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Marion. A funeral will be held in Lima, Ohio on Sunday, December 6. A private burial is planned for Monday, December 7. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST with final arrangements. To see the full obituary, share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
