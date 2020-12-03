Bassett, William
1925 - 2020
William H. Bassett, passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2020 after a life well lived, surrounded by family. Bill was born September 24, 1925, in Spencerville, Ohio. He attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in architecture. He is survived by a son, Gary (Kristin) Bassett; and four daughters, Sandy (Bob) Tullett, Joanie (Walt) Betley, Annette (Mike) Poole, and Jenni (John) Moore; 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Marion. A funeral will be held in Lima, Ohio on Sunday, December 6. A private burial is planned for Monday, December 7. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST with final arrangements. To see the full obituary, share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
