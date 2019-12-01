|
Berry, III, William
1980 - 2019
William Berry III, 38, of Chillicothe, died 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Columbus unexpectedly. He was born December 25, 1980, in Columbus, Ohio, to Linda Lowry. Surviving are his sons, Hasaun Berry, of North Carolina, Israel Dave and Xavier Pham, both of Columbus; mother and stepdad, Linda and Doug May; sisters, Lucille Patete, Toni Delzell, Lisa Williams, all of Columbus, Rosie (Nathan) Pettit, Jennifer (Jeremy) Graves and Belva "Nicky" May, all of Chillicothe; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, William Berry II, brother, Larry Dean Lowery, Sr. and a sister, Penny Clark. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service on Tuesday. You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019