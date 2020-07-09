William Blackstone

Blackstone, William

William W. Blackstone, age 86, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born June 1, 1934 in Newark, OH to the late Webster H. and Charlotte (Knauss) Blackstone. William was a graduate of Sarasota High School, Class of 1952. Following graduation, he worked for Sarasota Herald Tribune for a few years before relocating to Columbus, OH. William worked as a photographer for the Columbus Dispatch, retiring after 30 years of service. Upon retirement, he and his family moved back to Sarasota. William was a member of Sarasota Baptist Church. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Judy; loving sons, Scott Blackstone (Jodi) of Myakka City, FL, Daniel Blackstone (Nancy) of Sarasota, FL, Kevin Blackstone (Cyndi) of Pickerington, OH and Bret Blackstone of Zanesville, OH. William also leaves behind numerous cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will occur Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10AM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232, with Pastor Mike Drury officiating. Following services, interment will conclude in the park.



