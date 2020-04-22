|
|
Blaies, William
1935 - 2020
William P. Blaies, 85, passed away April 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Adam and Leona Blaies, son Billy, step-daughter Robin, brother Charles and sister Mary. Bill is survived by wife, Phyllis Blaies; children, Kenneth (Susan), Daniel (Kim), Mary Jean, Robert, and Harvey Blaies; step-children, Melissa (Evan) O'Connor, Michael (Kelley) Rovinsky, Joseph Rovinsky, and Susie Porter; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Blaies; sister, Dorothy Collinsworth; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Bill enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. He was a devoted Catholic and his faith, love, and kindness were lived every day through his actions. A private family Memorial will take place. Thank you for your prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to Mt. Carmel Hospice, C/O Mt. Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213-9924.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020