Bockelman, William
William "Bill" Bockelman, 51, passed away at the Kobacker House in Columbus on February 14, 2019 from cancer. He was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and Columbus State. He is survived by his mother, Arlene; sisters, Kathy, Julie (Chris), Connie and Suzanne (Barry); nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father William G. Bockelman and brother-in-law Dan Frank (Connie). A small memorial Mass was held on February 16, 2019 officiated by long time family friend, Father Kevin Lutz. Donations may be sent in his name to Kobacker House.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019