Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Bockelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bockelman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Bockelman Obituary
Bockelman, William
William "Bill" Bockelman, 51, passed away at the Kobacker House in Columbus on February 14, 2019 from cancer. He was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and Columbus State. He is survived by his mother, Arlene; sisters, Kathy, Julie (Chris), Connie and Suzanne (Barry); nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father William G. Bockelman and brother-in-law Dan Frank (Connie). A small memorial Mass was held on February 16, 2019 officiated by long time family friend, Father Kevin Lutz. Donations may be sent in his name to Kobacker House.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.