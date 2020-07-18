Bostic, William "Billy"
1969 - 2020
William "Billy" Bostic, age 51, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13th; he fought a hard battle but succumbed to several medical issues. Billy is joyfully reunited with his son, Austin, grandparents, cousin, Karrie, uncles, Jimmy and Charles, and the mother of his first son, Sharla. He leaves behind his sons, Jordan and Cory; parents, William "Bill" and Gwendolyn; sister, Adrenna (Doug) Bostic-Espie; nephew, Doug "Thumper" (Victoria); niece, Lexie; bonus niece, Tia and her son, Isaiah "Pork Chop"; companion of many years, Patty Denney; fur babies, Molly and Minnie; and many other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 12 noon until time of service at 2 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. Interment Obetz Cemetery. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com
