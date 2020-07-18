1/
William "Billy" Bostic
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bostic, William "Billy"
1969 - 2020
William "Billy" Bostic, age 51, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13th; he fought a hard battle but succumbed to several medical issues. Billy is joyfully reunited with his son, Austin, grandparents, cousin, Karrie, uncles, Jimmy and Charles, and the mother of his first son, Sharla. He leaves behind his sons, Jordan and Cory; parents, William "Bill" and Gwendolyn; sister, Adrenna (Doug) Bostic-Espie; nephew, Doug "Thumper" (Victoria); niece, Lexie; bonus niece, Tia and her son, Isaiah "Pork Chop"; companion of many years, Patty Denney; fur babies, Molly and Minnie; and many other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 12 noon until time of service at 2 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. Interment Obetz Cemetery. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Service
02:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved