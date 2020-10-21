Bradford, William
William Calvin Bradford, of Galloway, Ohio, passed away on October 20, 2020 at home with his loving family after a long battle with kidney failure. He was born December 9, 1938 in Lancaster, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents William Noble Bradford and Thelma (Sager) Bradford and a sister Caryl Tucker. He has one living sister, Roma Lee (Bradford) and Richard Poole of Lancaster, OH. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dianne (Schellhaas) Bradford; and two daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Bennett and Melinda (Tim) Sigman. He has been loved and cherished by his grandchildren, Jared Bennett, Jaclynn and Logan Woolf, Katie and Cristian Turain, and Fern Sigman. He, also, has two great grandchildren, Lucas Woolf and Elizabeth Woolf. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and many nieces and nephews. Bill had a vast amount of knowledge about firearms and has been a lifetime member of the National Rifleman Association (NRA) and the Ohio Gun Club. His hobbies included fishing and hunting amongst many others. He graduated from Ohio Technology College and was retired from Battelle Memorial Institute after 35+ years of service working with the electronics on the nuclear research reactor; he loved his job. Family will receive friends from 12-1:30pm SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2020 at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, OH, 43162, (614)-879-9222, with Worship Service to follow at 1:30pm SATURDAY officiated by Reverend Libby Buuck of Grace of God Lutheran Church, Columbus, OH. Bill requested that all wear very casual clothing-preferably jeans and/or denim! Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Ste. 215, Columbus, OH 43231 and/or Grace of God Lutheran Church, 1000 Demorest Rd., Columbus, OH 43204. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com
