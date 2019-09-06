|
|
Branscomb, William
1935 - 2019
William "Bill" Arthur Branscomb, 84, of Groveport, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Grant Hospital. Born on January 24, 1935 to the late, Luther Branscomb and Chloe Christman, Bill proudly served in the Navy from 1952-1960. During his service, Bill was awarded the National Defense, China Service, and Korean Service Medals. Bill owned and operated the Sunoco in Groveport for over 27 years. He had purchased the station from Wilson Richardson, father of Roberta Peer. He was a member of the Knights of Pythus, the Lithopolis American Legion Post 677, and a lifetime member of the Groveport Heritage Society. He was a lifelong NASCAR fan and he could often be found rooting for his favorite driver, Dale Earnhart. Bill was a wonderful man and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bette; daughters, Julie (Ron) Eastman, Cheryl Creameans, and Linda (Don) Loeffler; grandchildren, David and Donald Loeffler; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Young and Janice Baughman; and his good friends, Larry and Jean Ann Hilbert, Courtney Hilbert, Jennifer (Dave) Hertl, Vince and Phyllis Moore, and Roger Adams. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Canal Winchester. The family would like to thank Dr. Greg Wise for the care he provided to Bill. Donations can be made in Bill's memory to the Greater Groveport Human Needs Food Pantry at 595 Cherry St., Groveport, OH 43125 and the at . Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019