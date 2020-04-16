|
Brehm, William "Billy"
1990 - 2020
William "Billy" Lawrence Brehm, age 29, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born April 16, 1990 in Columbus, Ohio to Larry and Karen (Swager) Brehm. Although Billy was non-ambulatory and nonverbal due to Cerebral Palsy, he was strong and persevered to overcome challenges. Billy could light up a room with his smile. His hearty laugh was both contagious and uplifting. A graduate of Gahanna-Lincoln High School, Billy loved going to school, and the excitement of football season. (Go Bucks!) He enjoyed books, listening to music, horseback riding, the outdoors, eating his favorite desserts, spending time with friends, and vacationing with his family. Billy was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Swager and paternal grandparents Mary and Edward Brehm. In addition to his dedicated and loving parents, Billy is survived by his brother, Matthew Brehm; grandmother Nancy Swager; aunts and uncles: Linda (Mark-deceased) Bauer, David (Nancy) Brehm and Diana (Jim) Leitch; loving cousins, extended family and friends. While it is impossible to name everyone who helped Billy throughout his life, please know how much your loving care enriched his life. We thank the many caregivers and therapists who have become part of our family over the years. Your love and compassion for Billy will always be remembered in our hearts. Also, thank you to Dr. Maria Mapa and all of the caring staff in the Palliative Care Unit at Mt. Carmel East. A Celebration of Life will be held for Billy at a later date when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Easter Seals of Central Ohio, 3830 Trueman Court, Hilliard, OH 43026, or a . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share special memories with Billy's family. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020