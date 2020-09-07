Brisbane, William "Bill"

1956 - 2020

Bill, beloved son of Thomas & Rena Brisbane, was born on August 30, 1956 and passed away unexpectedly on September 3, 2020. Bill was beloved by all that knew him. He was a member of Thurman Avenue United Methodist Church, a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2244, and a member of American Legion #144. He was a hard-working man who loved his family unconditionally. He loved fishing, laughing, making jokes, going to church, and took great pride in his garden. He was both sensitive and strong, always willing to help those he loved, and was a genuinely good man with a good heart. Bill is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Brisbane; sisters, Shari Croy & Cathy Gearheart; maternal grandparents Moses & Esta Cain; paternal grandparents, William & Agnes Brisbane; and other close family members. He is survived by his mother, Rena Brisbane; son, William Brisbane; daughter, Amber (Adam) Ball; step-son, Steven Lang; grandchildren, Elena & Liam Brisbane, Carter, Kennedy & Cameron Ball, and Alexis Lang; sister, Barbara Brisbane; brother, Thomas Brisbane; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; special friends Wayne Essig & Keith Essig; and all of his good friends at the Eagles & American Legion who mourn his passing. Bill's wishes to be cremated, without a funeral or memorial service, will be honored. A Celebration of Life to honor him will be held at a later date.



