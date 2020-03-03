|
|
Brokaw, William
1937 - 2020
William A. Brokaw, age 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Bill was born December 24, 1931 in Flushing, Ohio. He was the son of Wilford and Lola Brokaw. Graduate of West High School 1951, retired from Thompson Hamilton. Preceded in death by wife Doris E. Brokaw, sister Judith A. Milks and nephew Robert Beaulee Milks. Survived by brother, Robert G. (Carol) Brokaw; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and Cleveland Indians fan. The family would like to extend a special thanks to friends/neighbor, Thomas Stephens. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday, March 5 from 10-11:30am. Graveside services 12:30pm at East Liberty Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020