Brown, William
William Theodore Brown was born May 28, 1929 to Theodore H. and Annabelle Brown in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. At the age of 15, he gave his life to Christ. In 1951 he met the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Cochran. They were united in holy matrimony in Bristol, Tennessee, a union lasting 58 years, until her passing on December 14, 2010. After serving 2 terms in the U.S. Army they relocated to Columbus, Ohio where he gained employment at the Defense Construction Supply Center, retiring in 1984. Distinguished graduates of Aenon Bible College, Elder and Mrs. Brown served the Lord faithfully for decades as members of the Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith. After the death of his beloved wife Elizabeth, Elder Brown became a member of Vision of Breath with Life ministries, serving on the Elder Board, Men of Valor, and the Pastor's Aide. Although he had no children, he became a father figure and "Uncle Bill" to many of the young brothers. He dearly loved the old hymns, singing and playing them flawlessly on the piano. William Theodore Brown was predeceased by parents Theodore H. and Annabelle Brown, siblings Lonnie and Ivery James Brown, Florence Loretta Perry, and Thelma Murphy. He is survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viewing will be Friday, April 12, 2019, 11am, service at 12noon at The Chapel of Wayne T. Lee Funeral Service. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. Ministry of Service Entrusted to The Chapel of Wayne T. Lee Funeral Service, 1370 East Main Street, Columbus, Ohio 43205. 614-253-7944.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019