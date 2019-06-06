Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
William Bruce Jr.

William Bruce Jr. Obituary
Bruce Jr., William
1937 - 2019
William C. Bruce Jr., 81, passed away on June 5, 2019. He was born on October 18, 1937 in Columbus, OH. William was a retired Navy Reservist and was retired from the Columbus Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his parents William Sr. and Lucille Bruce. Surviving family includes wife, Judith; children, Craig Bruce, William "Buz" (Joyce) Bruce, Sondra (Melissa) Bruce; grandchildren, Amanda, Jared; sister, Carolyn Smith; several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6pm Monday, June 10, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Burial will be at a later date at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 8, 2019
