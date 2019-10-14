|
Burk, William
1928 - 2019
William E. Burk, 91, of Columbus, passed away Oct. 10. He had retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company, and he is survived by loving wife, Rose Burk; son, Steve (Ann) Burk; grandson, Benjamin Burk; granddaughter, Emily(Dominic) Mascia. He was a proud veteran of the Korean Conflict. Bill was a devoted family man and enjoyed world wide travel. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Honor Flight program."
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019