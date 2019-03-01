Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Dodd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William C. Dodd Obituary
Dodd, William C.
William C. Dodd, age 85, longtime resident of Hilliard, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Laurels of Hilliard. William is preceded in death by wife Betty "1998", step-son Toby Seagraves, step-grandson Troy Seagraves, sisters Anne Killen and Donna Clark. He is survived by 4 step-children, Patty (Jess) Osborne, Pam (Larry) Hager, Betty (Ron) Honaker, Todd (Trish) Seagraves; and brother, Harry Dodd; also numerous grandchildren and a host of friends. The family will welcome friends at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. In Honoring Bill's request, cremation will follow the services. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservices.com to share your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now