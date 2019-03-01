|
|
Dodd, William C.
William C. Dodd, age 85, longtime resident of Hilliard, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Laurels of Hilliard. William is preceded in death by wife Betty "1998", step-son Toby Seagraves, step-grandson Troy Seagraves, sisters Anne Killen and Donna Clark. He is survived by 4 step-children, Patty (Jess) Osborne, Pam (Larry) Hager, Betty (Ron) Honaker, Todd (Trish) Seagraves; and brother, Harry Dodd; also numerous grandchildren and a host of friends. The family will welcome friends at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. In Honoring Bill's request, cremation will follow the services. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservices.com to share your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019