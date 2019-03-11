|
|
Cannistra, William
1954 - 2019
William Joseph Cannistra, age 64, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late William and Alice (Bazala) Cannistra. Bill (also known as "Bud" by his family) was a graduate of McDonald High School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University, and worked for various IT companies in computer modeling. He was an avid OSU Buckeye and Columbus Blue Jackets fan. He is survived by his sister, Jeanne (Larry) Lance; former wife, Mitzi Walker and her family members, Bret, Kohen and Dustin Webb, Kierstin Brannon and Angel Johnson; and close friend, Ken Platenak. Private service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Human Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019