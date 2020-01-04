|
Capriotti, William
1926 - 2019
Dr. William Carl Capriotti, age 93, of Pickerington, formerly of West Chester PA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born June 9, 1926 in Hammonton, New Jersey to the late William and Angelina (Fiore) Capriotti. William was a Navy WWII Veteran and fought in the South Pacific. He was an educator for thirty-five years and retired as principal at Marple Newtown High School in Newtown Square, PA. He is proceeded in death by his grandson, Matthew Capriotti, his sisters, Nancy (Capriotti) Bowler and Catherine Capriotti and his brothers, Ralph and Martin. William is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Maria, formerly of West Chester, PA; His children Carl (Peggy) Capriotti, and Suzanne (Buzz) Hirt; grandchildren, Rita-Maria (Todd) Colaianni, Christine (Mike) Evans, Lauren (John) Crilley, Jessica (Nate) Evans, David (Romina) Capriotti, Cristin (Steve) Rathfon; and 16 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit 5-7 PM on Thursday, January 9, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 10 at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Perish, 600 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147, where he was a parishioner. Interment will be held at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA on Saturday, January 18. Time of graveside memorial to be announced. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
