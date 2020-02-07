|
|
Carr, William
William "Bill" Carr, passed in peace at the age of 89 on January 31, 2020, in Venice, Fl. Bill was born to Tom and Hazel Carr and was raised in Columbus, Oh. There he married the love of his life, Maxine. They were married for 60 years and together raised five children, Tom Carr of Venice, Steve (Susan) Carr of Lancaster, Debbie (Doc) Holliday and Barb Edwards of Grove City and Mary (Greg) Isaacs of Dayton. Bill and Maxine were proud that all their children graduated from The Ohio State University. Bill proudly wore his OSU shirt at football watch parties with his friends in Florida. For 42 years, he was a highly regarded sheet metal worker, retiring from Wolf Metals. Bill was also an apprentice instructor for many years. After Maxine's passing in 2012, Bill moved to Venice, the city they had spent many years in as snowbirds. The Friendship Center, South Jetty and Allegro Bistro were some of Bill's favorite places in Venice. He attended Epiphany Cathedral. Bill is survived by 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; his sister, Winnie Deverse; and his dear friend and dancing partner, Dawn Hollenbaugh. The Carr family sincerely appreciates the compassionate care shown by Tidewell and Harbor Chase Hospice. Donations can be made in Bill's memory to Tidewell at 220 Wexford Blvd., Venice, Fl. 34293. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Everyone who met him described Bill as a sweet and generous man. A private family memorial will be held in the Spring. Cheers to you Dad, on a life well lived!
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020