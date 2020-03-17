The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Cecil, William
1947 - 2020
William "Bill" Cecil II was born in San Francisco, CA to Dorothy and William Cecil on February 24, 1947 and passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, at the age of 73. Bill was a successful salesman at Sears for 22 years. Bill served as a reserve police officer for the City of Columbus for 37 years retiring as a sergeant in 2006, In his later years, Bill transitioned to The Ohio State University Department of Transportation and Traffic Management, where he especially enjoyed working in his booth next to The Shoe during home games. He generously shared his love for Ohio State football and NASCAR races with his family, creating lifelong fans. His passion for traveling led to countless RV trips with his family, and multiple cruises with his loving wife. While living in Upper Arlington, Bill met and married Judy Sanders, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, William Cecil III (Mary). A graveside service will be held privately at Union Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Family will have a gathering at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL at a later date to celebrate Bill's life. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Bill and to check on future events. Donations can be made to The OSU Marching Band Fund #302589.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
