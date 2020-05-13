William Chaffin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chaffin Sr., William
1937 - 2020
William H. Chaffin Sr., age 82 passed away May 11, 2020 with his loving family by his side after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 17, 1937 to the late Boyd and Gladys (Keaton) Chaffin in Chattaroy, WV. Bill owned and operated All City Glass along side with 2 of his children. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Buckeyes. Bill enjoyed watching sports and played fast pitch softball for many years. He was a dedicated father, a loving family man that was admired and respected by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by the love of his life, Emma Lee. After being apart for 3 years, they will reunite to continue their journey of 61 years of marriage together. Also preceded in death by sister, Ruth Ann Chaffin. He is survived by his devoted children, Pam Hatton, Karen (Cliff) Walker, and Bill Chaffin Jr.; grandchildren, Kristy (Manny) Valerin, Michael Hunt, Cliff (Brittney) Walker III, Alison Chaffin, and Bradley Chaffin; great grandchildren, Katelyn, Kylie, Matthew, Cody, Anthony, Hayden, Hailey, Addie, and Jordy; great great grandson, Corbin; loving sister, Betty Lambert; sister in laws, Gladys (Harold) Gillmon and Irene Robinson; faithful 4 legged companion, Lucy along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Obetz Cemetery. Pastor Ed Akers officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Special Olympics or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Obetz Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved