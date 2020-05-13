Chaffin Sr., William
1937 - 2020
William H. Chaffin Sr., age 82 passed away May 11, 2020 with his loving family by his side after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 17, 1937 to the late Boyd and Gladys (Keaton) Chaffin in Chattaroy, WV. Bill owned and operated All City Glass along side with 2 of his children. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Buckeyes. Bill enjoyed watching sports and played fast pitch softball for many years. He was a dedicated father, a loving family man that was admired and respected by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by the love of his life, Emma Lee. After being apart for 3 years, they will reunite to continue their journey of 61 years of marriage together. Also preceded in death by sister, Ruth Ann Chaffin. He is survived by his devoted children, Pam Hatton, Karen (Cliff) Walker, and Bill Chaffin Jr.; grandchildren, Kristy (Manny) Valerin, Michael Hunt, Cliff (Brittney) Walker III, Alison Chaffin, and Bradley Chaffin; great grandchildren, Katelyn, Kylie, Matthew, Cody, Anthony, Hayden, Hailey, Addie, and Jordy; great great grandson, Corbin; loving sister, Betty Lambert; sister in laws, Gladys (Harold) Gillmon and Irene Robinson; faithful 4 legged companion, Lucy along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Obetz Cemetery. Pastor Ed Akers officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Special Olympics or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 15, 2020.