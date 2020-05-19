William Cohan Jr.
1928 - 2020
Cohan Jr., William
William A. Cohan, Jr., 91. Devoted husband, beloved father, dedicated public servant. William A. Cohan, Jr. died April 13, 2020, of natural causes in Rockville, MD. William was born in Chicago on November 3, 1928, to William A. Cohan, Sr. and Estelle Egger Cohan. A loyal alumnus of St. Charles Preparatory School, he attended Ohio State University. After graduation in 1954, he married fellow OSU graduate Barbara Cummins. Following military service, William built a career in criminal justice administration. He worked as a probation officer in Cleveland and as Assistant Chief and then Chief of Probation for the federal court system in Washington, DC. He went on to become the Chief of Federal Court Security, retiring in 1993. William enjoyed photography, camping, and piloting small aircraft. He was an avid reader and faithful Buckeye's fan. His wife Barbara predeceased him in 2011. He is survived by his four daughters, Katherine C. Mars, Karen C. Corbin, Julia C. Mullowney, and Jennifer M. Cohan; and six grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.mannafood.org.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
