Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Brendan
4474 Dublin Rd.
Hilliard, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for William Curran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Curran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Curran Obituary
Curran, William
William Joseph Curran, passed away after a long illness on August 15, 2019. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother and fantastic chef. He is survived by his mother, Susanne Curran; father, Tom Curran (Sandy); siblings, Shelly Diodore, (Jerry) Tom Curran (Brenda), Leslie Heath (Mark) , Lisa Rogers (Todd), Stephanie Curran; and 11 nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 24, 10:30 am, St. Brendan, 4474 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH. A reception will be held at the reception hall immediately afterwards. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to The OSU Ross Heart Hospital.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.