Curran, William
William Joseph Curran, passed away after a long illness on August 15, 2019. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother and fantastic chef. He is survived by his mother, Susanne Curran; father, Tom Curran (Sandy); siblings, Shelly Diodore, (Jerry) Tom Curran (Brenda), Leslie Heath (Mark) , Lisa Rogers (Todd), Stephanie Curran; and 11 nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 24, 10:30 am, St. Brendan, 4474 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH. A reception will be held at the reception hall immediately afterwards. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to The OSU Ross Heart Hospital.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019