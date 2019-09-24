Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
William D. Glover Obituary
Glover, William D.
1945 - 2019
William D. Glover, 74, passed away on September 21, 2019. He was born on January 10, 1945 in Columbus, OH. He attended Central High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served from 1962-66. He was preceded in death by his wife Connie Sue, parents Elmer and Blanche Glover. Surviving family includes son, William Glover Jr.; sister, Sara (Raymond) Clark; special niece, Chris (Mike) Greely; grandchildren, Joshua, Amy, Courtney, Terry, Heather, Jack, Rhyan. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
