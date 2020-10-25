1/
William D. "Doug" Hartman
1969 - 2020
William D. "Doug" Hartman, 51, of Canal Winchester, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 after a long illness. Doug gave the gift of sight by donating his corneas following his death. He was a 1987 Reynoldsburg High School graduate; loved fishing and gardening; and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Nascar. He was preceded in death by his parents William Bernard and Linda Kay Hartman and his grandparents. Doug is survived by his sister Lisa (Eric) Scheffel; brother Trevor (Vickie) Hartman; nieces and nephews Katie & Ethan Scheffel, Alyssa, Nathan & Andrew Hartman; aunts Marilyn (Randy) Yoakum and Jodi (Tom) Rice; cousins Gregory, Iris & Ilana Gudenkauf and Sam Rice (Sophie Brightman). Family will receive friends 11-1 Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg where his funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Burial at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Contributions in Doug's memory may be made to the National Kidney Services or The American Cancer Society. Messages may be sent to Doug's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral
01:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
