William Darnell


1946 - 2019
William Darnell Obituary
Darnell, William
1946 - 2019
William B. Darnell age 73, Friday October 4, 2019. He was a former Police Officer and Fireman with several departments. Veteran US Navy. He was an accountant for many years. Very devoted to his family. Survived by wife of 43 years, Linda; sons, Walt, James, Anthony; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Linda J.; nephews, William E. and David (Kayle). Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
