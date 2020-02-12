|
Davis, William
William E. Davis, age 82, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, born October 27, 1937 to the late Paul and Clara Davis. Graduate of St. Mary High School. U.S. Army Veteran. Former owner of the Cork and Barrel, where he worked for 18 years alongside his wife, Rosemary. Currently employed with LabCorp. Longtime member of St. Anthony Parish, where he was active on the Parish Council and the Athletic Commission. Bill was very involved with youth sports, coaching and refereeing. Also preceding him in death is his wife Rosemary and grandson Zak. Survived by sons, James (Kim), Tim and Bill; grandchildren, Charissa (Joseph) Salerno, Jordyn (Michael) Davis and Lauren Davis; great grandchildren, Emma, Gianna, Kellen, Dominic and Leo; sister, Donna Rutter; niece, Barbara; nephews, Bobby and Jason. Family will receive friends 2-5pm Sunday at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Monday at St. Anthony Church, 1300 Urban Dr. Father Thomas Petry celebrant. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020