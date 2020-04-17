|
|
Davis, Sr., William
William Jay Davis Sr, age 88, peacefully passed away, April 11, 2020, at St. Ives Memory Care, Johns Creek Ga. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Doris; his Uncle John and Aunt Catherine, who raised him; his brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Doris Davis; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Palmer and Doris Stowe; brothers-in-law, Palmer Stowe Jr and Christopher Miller Sr; nephew, Chris Miller; and a host of long-time friends. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Steve) Drabek and Bill (Karen) Davis Jr; grandchildren, William Davis III and Katie (Michael) Bagnasco; sister-in-law Pat Miller and many nieces and nephews. Bill retired as an engineer after a 32 year career with General Motors, where he started as a skilled tool and dye maker. He also served his country as a Marine assigned to a M.A.S.H unit during the Korean War. Dad's life was defined by a deep love for his family, a strong work ethic, an analytical mind and his kind and gentle nature. He loved life, his precious dogs Becky and Annie, a good steak, song and dance and family gatherings. Though grieved by Dad's passing, we rest assured that when Dad entered heaven on the eve of Easter he was reunited with cherished family and friends, and is now dancing to "It Had to be You" with his beloved wife, Doris. Bill's family would like to thank the caring and dedicated staff at St. Ives Memory Care. The family will have a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion, Don Gentile Post 532. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020