William DeWitt Obituary
DeWitt, William
1937 - 2019
William A. DeWitt, age 81, went home to be with the Lord and join Linda his beloved wife of 60 years on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. Bill was born on October 13, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio and was a proud graduate of North High School and Franklin University. His church family included Grace Polaris and Genoa Baptist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Linda, parents Howard and Ruth DeWitt and brother-in-law Terry Hill. Survived by daughters, Jeanne Karbowski, Susan (David) Walaszek and Jennifer (Mel) Grubb; grandchildren, Ben Karbowski, Jacob (Meghan) Walaszek, Kayla Walaszek, Cassie Walaszek, Sydney Grubb and Trent Grubb; siblings, Dick (Claudia) DeWitt, Nancy (Tom) Reed, Bob (Mary) DeWitt and Ann Hill. Please come and help us celebrate Bills amazing life on Wednesday, June 19 from 6-8 pm at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 4341 N High St., Cols 43214, where funeral service will be held Thursday, June 20 at 11 am. Interment Union Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019
