Diehl, William
William D. (Bill) Diehl, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2020. Graduate of Holy Rosary High School, The Ohio State University and Capital Law School. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Retired attorney from Kagay, Albert, Diehl, Acklin & Groeber. Active member of St. Catharine Church for 59 years where he volunteered with Bingo, RCIA, Pre-Cana, Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Altar Server and Knights of Columbus Marian Council. Bill was named Catholic Man of the Year in 1981. Member of the American Bar Association and Columbus Maennerchor. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry J. and Virginia A. Diehl; son, William J. Diehl, Jr. Survived by high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Margaret (Peggy) Devine Diehl; children, Tom (Monika) Diehl, Anne Diehl, Peggy (David) Hemmer, Jerry (Janis) Diehl and Mary (Jim) Deitz; grandchildren, David, Michael, Jonathan, Megan, Cate, Aoife, Stewart, Patrick, Cody, Dylan, Paige, Maddie, Ellen, Betsy, Kaitlyn, Nick and Elizabeth; sister, Sr. Mary Diehl, OSF. Friends may call Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Rosary to begin at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 South Gould Road. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. John Ryan and the NCR Hospice Team. Donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis at Stella Niagara, 4421 Lower River Road, Stella Niagara, NY 14144 and St. Catharine Church. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020