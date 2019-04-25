|
|
Dobbins, William
1834 - 2019
William J. Dobbins, 84, of London, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 in his residence, surrounded by his family. Born July 18, 1934 in Sprague, WV; he was a son of Cecil J. and Myrtle B. (Rees) Dobbins. Bill had retired as president of the UIW for Seafarer's International. The 1992 Community Services Award recipient, while Bill was serving as Regional Vice President of the United Industrial Workers Services, he was also president of the Columbus-Franklin County AFL-CIO Central Labor Council, a member of the AFL-CIO Community Services Committee and had also served on the Franklin County Mental Health Board, Charity Newsies, City of Columbus Employment Practices Board and Franklin County Convention Authority Board. He was also on the Executive and Screening Committees for the Democratic Party of Franklin County, volunteered with St. Stephens Community House, the United Way and the Salesian Inner City Boys Club. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Jody (Potts) Dobbins; daughter, Colleen Dobbins; son, Bill (Yvonne) Dobbins; many brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David Lee Dobbins, mother-in-law Marjorie Potts and father-in-law Weldon L. Potts. Per Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation nor funeral services. The family suggests memorials in Bill's name be made to either the United Way at www.unitedway.org or Charity Newsies at www.charitynewsies.org. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019