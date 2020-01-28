Home

Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral
212 East Broad Street
William Dolder


1937 - 2020
William Dolder Obituary
Dolder, William
William P. Dolder, age 82, passed away January 27, 2020. Born April 21, 1937 to the late Albert and Margaret Dolder. Graduate of Rosary High School. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Retired from Columbus Dispatch as Circulation and District Manager after 43 dedicated years of service. He was a devoted brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Peggy Hilton and cousin/best friend Walt Dolder, sister-in-law Lillian Dolder. Survived by brother, Albert C. Dolder, Sr. of Baltimore, OH; nephews, Albert C. Dolder of Baltimore, OH, Tom (Lisa) Dolder of Blacklick, OH, Tim Dolder of Baltimore, OH and Robert Hilton of Jacksonville, FL; many other relatives and friends. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral, 212 East Broad Street. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to thank the excellent staff of Hospice of Central Ohio at Ohio State Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio in Bill's memory. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
