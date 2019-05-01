|
|
Duff, William
William Edward Duff, Jr., age 69, passed away Thursday, April 25 2019. Beloved son of the late William and Marie Duff. Loving brother of the late Tom Duff. Survived by former wife, Debbie Dull; siblings, Ken (Myra), Bob, Mary Adams (Ken), Patty Verdi (Joe), Diana Fairholm (Terry), Helen Semproch (Ray), Joe (Kim) and Beth Kekacs (Jim). He was a loving father to Justin of Columbus and Meryl of New York, and loving uncle to 22 nieces and nephews and great uncle to 7. Bill was a dear friend to Terry and Mary Flynn, and many others who will miss him. Bill graduated from The Ohio State University and went on to become a Registered Nurse in Columbus. He enjoyed Buckeye football and all Cleveland sports, and always had an open door for a friend. After retirement, he returned to Cleveland where he was able to look over Lake Erie everyday and enjoy all that the city has to offer. Funeral Mass at St. Adalbert's, 66 Adalbert Street in Berea on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019