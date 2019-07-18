Home

Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
1920 Newburg Road
Louisville, KY
1930 - 2019
William Dunn Obituary
Dunn, William
1930 - 2019
William David Dunn, Sr., 88, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully at Baptist Health on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 following a brief illness. A native of Columbus, he was born August 3, 1930 to the late Joseph Mitchell Dunn and Beatrice Becker Dunn. Bill was a dedicated salesman of 31 years for the H.B. Fuller Company, a sailor, devout Catholic, passionate volunteer, music fanatic, and lifelong Buckeye fan. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Gigi, his three daughters and two sons, 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and his sister, Nancy D. Williams. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Pearson Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY. The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Olmsted Parks Conservancy or to Baptist Health Palliative Care.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019
