William E. "Eddy" Arbogast III
Arbogast, III, William E. "Eddy"
William E. "Eddy" Arbogast, III, age 79, of Mt. Sterling, OH, went home to the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born in Columbus, OH to the late Kathryn and Edwin Arbogast, II, he was a graduate of Millersburg Military Institute. Eddy retired from Ohio Willow Wood Company in 2010 after a lifetime of service. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Circleville, OH and a member of the Knights of Pythias, 194 Talmadge Lodge in Mt. Sterling. In addition to his parents, Eddy was preceded in death by his brother Joe Arbogast and his first wife Vicky Arbogast. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; brother, Robert (Pat) Arbogast; sisters, Judy Gorun and Susan (Robert) Tolle; his nieces and nephews, Michelle Arbogast, Lisa Arbogast, Leslie Arbogast, Ryan (Angela) Arbogast, DeAnn Gorun-Baker, Derek (Crystal) Nixon and Emily Nixon and their families; step-children, Lynnette (Tim) Warner, Sherri (Ed) Spriggs, Kimberly Riddle, Sonny Riddle and Harold Riddle; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Graveside Service will be held 11am MONDAY, AUGUST 24, 2020 at PLEASANT CEMETERY, 14220 Era Road, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 with Pastor William Pellum, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Central Piedmont Walk, 8311 Briar Creek Parkway, Suite 105-430, Raleigh, NC, 27617 or to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215, in Eddy's memory. The Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main St., Mt. Sterling, OH 43143, (740)-869-2777, assisted the family. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memory of Eddy or to send your condolences to his family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
740-869-2777
