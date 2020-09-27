1/
William E. Holmes Jr.
1942 - 2020
Holmes Jr., William E.
1942 - 2020
William E. Holmes Jr. age 78 passed away on September 25, 2020. Retired from Columbus and Southern. US Army Vietnam Veteran. He was a longtime usher at Corpus Christi and St. Ladislas Catholic Churches. Preceded in death by his parents; William E. Sr. and Ruth, sister; Carol Verdu. Survived by sister; Charlene (Pete) Chapa, nieces and nephews; Cathy Conner, Carmen Kidwell, Bruce and Christopher Chapa. The family will receive friends at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME 1068 S. HIGH ST. Wednesday September 30, 2020 3-7 pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Thursday, Corpus Christi Catholic Church 1111 E. Stewart Ave. Fr. Vince Nguyen, Celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing observed. To view and sign the online register book please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
