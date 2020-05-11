William E. Merrick
Merrick, William E.
1945 - 2020
William E. Merrick, 75, of Columbus, passed away on May 9, 2020. Heaven gained another angel! Bill never met a stranger and was loved by many. He loved watching his Merrick boys (Willy, Dave & Chris) play sports and could always be found in the stands, especially in the upper deck at Soccer First during our Sunday adult league. He was a mentor, friend and sacrificed so much for his family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years Shirley Merrick, his dad Clark and Rosena Merrick. Bill is survived by his sons Willy (Joyce), Dave & Chris. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. For William's complete obituary please go to www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
