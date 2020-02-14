|
|
Murray, William E.
William E. Murray, age 81, of Hilliard, born and raised in Plain City, passed away on February 12, 2020 at the Convalarium of Dublin. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and retired accountant with 40 years of service at Frigidaire. Bill enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, golfing, travel, and spoiling the neighborhood dogs with treats. He is preceded in death by parents Holly and Ruth (Cary) Murray, sister Nancy Neer and brother Sonny Reece. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Loretta (Burke) Murray; three daughters, Christy (Tim) Treneff, Kelly Murray Kidd and Susan (Peter) Young; grandchildren, Ryan Kidd, Alex (Cristie) Treneff, Katie (Marty) Mitchell, Abby Young, Adam Young, and Anna Young; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Treneff; dear family friend, Carol Anderson; and many relatives and friends also feel this loss. Family will receive friends Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10am-12Noon at the Tidd Funeral Home Plain City-Dublin Chapel, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, Ohio 43064. Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12Noon. A private family inurnment will be at Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City, Ohio, at a later date. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your online condolences with the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to: Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio, 43058 or online at: hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020