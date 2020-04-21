|
|
Pitt, William E. "Bill"
1936 - 2020
William Edgar "Bill" Pitt, age 84, of Whitehall, was born February 17, 1936 and passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Marshall and Lura (Swick) Pitt, his wife Glee Powell Pitt and his brother Robert A. Pitt. He joined the Boy Scouts in his youth and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Bill graduated from Johnstown High School and had various other schooling. He worked at North American Aviation, at Contronics and retired as a purchasing agent at Bry-Air, Sunbury, Ohio. He and Glee lived for a long time in Florida where he worked at Water Guard, before returning to Ohio. He took great pleasure going to auto cruise-ins, showing his various Mustangs, and the many friends he made. Surviving are sister, Marsha Barnes Farley; sister-in-law, Marna Pitt; as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was especially close to cousin, Everett Gail (Andy) and wife, Nancy Brake. Andy and Nancy attended him faithfully in his last years. No service is planned. Many thanks to Majestic Care of Whitehall and Mt. Carmel Hospice for their great care and support to his family. We plan to see him again in heaven. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020