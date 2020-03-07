Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church
4475 Dublin Road (at Davidson Rd.)
Hilliard, OH
William E. "Bill" Sauer


1945 - 2020
Sauer, William E. "Bill"
1945 - 2020
William E. "Bill" Sauer, age 74, passed away at home with his family by his side on Friday, March 6, 2020. Bill was a longtime member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church; he retired from the Kroger Co., and PL Marketing; and was a dedicated member of both the Guild Athletic Club and the Flytown Club. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecelia (Baumann) Sauer; brother, John "Jack"; sisters, Sr. Christine Anne, O.Carm., Thelma Felker and Mary McComb; sister-in-law, Genevieve Sauer Bowman; brothers-in-law, Richard McComb, George Felkner and Pierce Eyerman. He is survived by his wife, Marie; sons, Luke (Terrie) and Dominic (Cindy); grandchildren, Jack (Jennah) Sauer, Matt (Mallory) Sauer, Amanda (Trey) McCoy, Michaelanne, Josh, Braden and Damian Sauer; great-grandchildren, Aeden Hanos, Guinevere Sauer, Alaric Sauer and Paxton McCoy; sister, Leona Eyerman; sister-in-law, Marian (Pete) Baumann; brother-in-law, Joseph Pollina; numerous nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (with GAC, Flytown and Rosary Services that evening). Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Road (at Davidson Rd.), Hilliard. Burial to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to either St. Jude Research Hospital or Catholic Social Services (Blaine Account), 197 E. Gay St., Columbus (43215). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
