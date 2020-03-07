|
Sauer, William E. "Bill"
1945 - 2020
William E. "Bill" Sauer, age 74, passed away at home with his family by his side on Friday, March 6, 2020. Bill was a longtime member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church; he retired from the Kroger Co., and PL Marketing; and was a dedicated member of both the Guild Athletic Club and the Flytown Club. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecelia (Baumann) Sauer; brother, John "Jack"; sisters, Sr. Christine Anne, O.Carm., Thelma Felker and Mary McComb; sister-in-law, Genevieve Sauer Bowman; brothers-in-law, Richard McComb, George Felkner and Pierce Eyerman. He is survived by his wife, Marie; sons, Luke (Terrie) and Dominic (Cindy); grandchildren, Jack (Jennah) Sauer, Matt (Mallory) Sauer, Amanda (Trey) McCoy, Michaelanne, Josh, Braden and Damian Sauer; great-grandchildren, Aeden Hanos, Guinevere Sauer, Alaric Sauer and Paxton McCoy; sister, Leona Eyerman; sister-in-law, Marian (Pete) Baumann; brother-in-law, Joseph Pollina; numerous nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (with GAC, Flytown and Rosary Services that evening). Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Road (at Davidson Rd.), Hilliard. Burial to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to either St. Jude Research Hospital or Catholic Social Services (Blaine Account), 197 E. Gay St., Columbus (43215). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020