Todd, William E.
1941 - 2020
William E. Todd, 78, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on January 18, 2020. Bill was a proud Ohio native and was quite possibly the biggest Buckeye fan in the state. His proudest accomplishments were his 46-year marriage to his soulmate, Linda, his loving family and his long time career with Williamette Industries/International Paper Group. Camping, tailgating, riding roller coasters, traveling and going to the movies were only some of Bill's interests, but nothing brought him more joy than watching his beloved Buckeyes play football as well as attending any sporting event that involved his grandkids. He was always the life of the party and never met a stranger, laughed every chance he got and had a gift of making others laugh too. Simply put: Bill loved life! He is survived by his wife and best friend, Linda; children, Larry (Gail), Diana (Kim), Toni (Everett), Kathy (Ron), Christina (Nick), and Miranda (Tyler); sister, Patricia; brother-in-law, Robert; sisters-in-law, Livia and Lisa; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; special pet, Buddy; and many treasured friends. He will be missed by each one of these but all can take comfort in the promise that Bill is now resting with his Lord and Savior. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 AM at THE VINEYARD AT TUTTLE CROSSING at 5400 Avery Rd., Dublin, OH 43016. Pastor John Lieb officiating. His ashes will be laid to rest at Green Lawn Cemetery in a private ceremony to be determined later. If so desired, you may contribute in Bill's name to The Ross Heart Hospital, https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/ways-to-give, or Autism Speaks, https://www.autismspeaks.org/ways-give. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory of Bill.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020