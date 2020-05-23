Whittington, William E.
1934 - 2020
William "Bill" E. Whittington, age 86 of Columbus, Ohio passed peacefully to be with our Lord Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at First & Main of Lewis Center. Preceded in death by his loving Wife of 65 years Patricia; sisters, Betty Adams, patsy Jane Whittington; brothers, Dick, Jim & Tom Whittington. Survived by brother, Charles "Red" (Delores) Whittington; sister-in-law, Drenna (Ed) Bohenko, Nephew Jeff (Darla) Bohenko; great nephew, Kenton Bohenko; many other nieces/nephews & dear friends. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956. Bill worked for Motorists Mutual & later founded the Whittington-Edgar insurance Agency. He was Past Master & 50 Yr. member University Lodge #631 F & AM, Member Horb Wright #3 RAM, 32nd Degree Mason, Valley of Columbus A.A.S.R., Royal Order of Jesters, Aladdin Shriners, Past Masters Unit, Worthington Shrine Club, Past Patron Worthington Eastern Star Chapter #287, and member of North Baptist Church. Bill was a pleasant, kind, soul who loved his precious wife Pat, hunting/fishing, children, golf & THE Ohio State Buckeyes where he ushered for over 30 years. Bill will be remembered for NEVER missing an opportunity to tell a good story and leave 'em laughing. He will be truly missed by so many. Due to COVID 19, services to be determined. Burial will be held at Fulton Cemetery, Kenton, Ohio. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to Aladdin Shrine Hospitals for Children A.S.H.A.C. or the Alzheimer's Society. To share memories or condolences go to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.