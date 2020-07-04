Duda, William Edward

1943 - 2020

William (Bill) Duda, passed peacefully on June 27, at the age of 77. He is survived by his love of 55 years, Linda; his children, Geoffrey and Michelle, and daughter-in-law, Missie; and his grandchildren, Jordan, William Edward II, and Benjamin. Bill was a precocious kid born to second-generation immigrants in North Braddock, PA. He went on to become a Navy seaman, Ohio University graduate (cum laude), Capital Law School scholar, Columbia Gas Risk Management Specialist of 38 years, and President of the Central Ohio Self Insurers Association. Bill was a logician, small mechanics wiz, and the first person to get a laugh in any room. Above all, he was an artist, and he gifted his hand-turned clocks, boxes, and other fine woodworking crafts freely. Bill and Linda were longtime residents of Columbus, OH, and retired to Brookshire, TX, in 2014. The family is honoring Bill privately at Schmidt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, they ask that you consider a donation to MPN Research Foundation, so his battle with myelofibrosis might aid future blood cancer survivors. When he was President of OSIA, he closed each meeting in his signature comedic way, "Say goodnight Bill." Goodnight, Bill.



