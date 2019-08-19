|
Yoak, William Edwin
1941 - 2019
William Edwin Yoak, age 78, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline, daughter Renee (Yoak) Piper LeMaster. He is survived by his daughter, Robin (Guy) Orsini; and son, Ronald Edwin Yoak; grandchildren, Joseph, Symphony and Nathan Orsini; brothers, Bob (Brenda), Don, Jack, Mike, Williard (Kim), and Kenny; sisters, Carolyn, Pam (Brian), and Ramona; and many truck racing fraternity, many, many friends. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, where his funeral will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. Pastor Kristin Santiago, Presiding. Burial, Sunset Cemetery, Galloway. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019