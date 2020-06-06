Or Copy this URL to Share

Eiland, William

1950 - 2020

William E. Eiland, age 69, went home to be with the Lord May 29, 2020. Visitation 12PM and Life Celebration 1PM Thursday June 11, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd. Interment, Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH., ML Smoot. Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



