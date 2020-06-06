William Eiland
1950 - 2020
Eiland, William
1950 - 2020
William E. Eiland, age 69, went home to be with the Lord May 29, 2020. Visitation 12PM and Life Celebration 1PM Thursday June 11, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd. Interment, Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH., ML Smoot. Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
12:00 PM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
