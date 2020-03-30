Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
5600 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
(614) 866-0200
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
5600 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Esque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Esque


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Esque Obituary
Esque, William
1938 - 2020
Bill Frederick Esque, (1938-2020), passed away at home on March 27 due to lymphoma. He was born November 15, 1938 in Logan, WV. to the late Ruth (Esque) Wetzel and Earl Esque. He was preceded in death by his parents, step father Max Wetzel, and brother Bob Esque. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Louise Esque; aunt and uncle, Marcia and Charles Gunnoe; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss his kind spirit and smile. Bill was an engaged, active and happy community member of Central Ohio through the Goodwill and I Am Boundless organizations for over thirty years. The family is grateful for the support of Ohio Health Hospice, social worker Lisa Cowley and Director of I Am Boundless Dave Powers all who worked cared for Bill like family. A graveside service will be held Wednesday 10 am, April 1, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213. Arrangements by SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -