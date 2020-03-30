|
Esque, William
1938 - 2020
Bill Frederick Esque, (1938-2020), passed away at home on March 27 due to lymphoma. He was born November 15, 1938 in Logan, WV. to the late Ruth (Esque) Wetzel and Earl Esque. He was preceded in death by his parents, step father Max Wetzel, and brother Bob Esque. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Louise Esque; aunt and uncle, Marcia and Charles Gunnoe; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss his kind spirit and smile. Bill was an engaged, active and happy community member of Central Ohio through the Goodwill and I Am Boundless organizations for over thirty years. The family is grateful for the support of Ohio Health Hospice, social worker Lisa Cowley and Director of I Am Boundless Dave Powers all who worked cared for Bill like family. A graveside service will be held Wednesday 10 am, April 1, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213. Arrangements by SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020