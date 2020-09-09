Kuch, William F.
1923 - 2020
William Frederick Kuch, age 96, passed away on September 9, 2020. Member of Overbrook Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by wife of 64 years, Marge. Poppy will be deeply missed by children, Jan (Frank) Barchok, Dave (Barb) Kuch, Doug Kuch; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A private service and inurnment will be held at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
. To share a memory or leave a condolence message, please visit www.morelandfuneralhome.com