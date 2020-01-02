|
|
Lambeth, William F.
1941 - 2020
William F. "Bill" Lambeth, 78, passed away peacefully at Mt. Carmel East Hospital on January 1, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, lived in Canfield, and moved to Columbus as a young boy. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Virginia (Harter) and Fred Lambeth. Bill graduated from Linden McKinley High School and then Franklin University with a B.S. degree. He retired from Schottenstein's after 20 years as a computer programmer. Bill had many interests over the years. He was an avid bowler and bowled on several leagues and traveling teams as a young man. He played tennis, amateur hockey, and was a partner in a harness racing team. Bill also loved gardening, oil painting, and creating stained glass art. Bill is survived by his loving family of brother, Dan (Connie) Lambeth and nephew, Steve Lambeth; as well as cousins and friends. The Lambeth family would like to thank the staff at Cherry Blossom Senior Living and Memory Care for their outstanding care of Bill and understanding of patients with Parkinsons Disease. Friends may call Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St. from 11am until the time of service at 1pm. Cremation will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Parkinsons Research at , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. A donation can also be made in tribute to Bill online at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020